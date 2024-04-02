Supplementary EVM randomization held for the Chennai district

CHENNAI: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024, supplementary randomization for the electronic voting machines to be used in the constituencies in Chennai was held on Tuesday at the Ripon Building in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties. Chennai district election officer J Radhakrishnan and other officials were present during the randomization.

He said that, as per the order of the Election Commission of India, the supplementary randomization of the electronic voting machines is required for voting in 16 assembly constituencies in Chennai.

He said that three voting machines are required in the polling stations for polling in the North Chennai and South Chennai parliamentary constituencies and two voting machines in Central Chennai.

He informed me that there are 3,726 polling centres in Chennai district, and a total of 4,469 voting machines, 4,469 control devices, and 4,852 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) will be used for polling that were selected through randomization and sent to the security room for the respective assembly constituencies on March 26, 2024.

"Due to the current number of candidates, additional electronic voting machines are required in addition to the 4,469 voting machines already provided. For this, the randomization of 7,374 supplementary electronic voting machines was held on Tuesday. The voting machines will be sent to the security room at Chintadripet in the presence of the representatives of the recognised political parties based on the selected numbers," he said.

As the distribution of voter information booth slips has begun, the Corporation Commissioner said that a total of 3,25,422 voters have received booth slips as of Monday, and the work of issuing voter information slips will continue until April 13, 2024. As many as 4,472 presiding officers will be on duty in polling centers. An additional 16 video monitoring teams have been appointed to monitor the election work in each constituency.