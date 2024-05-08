Summer season: Residents complain of nighttime power cuts in Chennai

CHENNAI: As the city's power demand continues to remain high, the complaints of power cuts pour in from various parts of the city, particularly from southern parts, during the night time affecting the sleep of the residents amid sweltering heat.

On Tuesday night, Chennai City's peak demand touched 4,463 MW at 10.30 pm while the daily energy consumption stood at over 97 million units.

With the city going through one of its hottest heat spells, the people were forced to rely on the air conditioners for relief but the increased usage is causing faults in its distribution network.

Residents of Madipakkam, Pattabiram, West Saidapet, Arumbakkam, Nesappakkam and Vysarpadi faced power outages during the night time.

Several residents of Madiappakam took to social media complaining over the frequent power cuts for the past few days during the night time.

"In Madipakkam's Bharat Nagar area everyday night for the past two weeks there has been a power cut happening for almost 2.30 to 3 hours. Even yesterday night (May 7) from 11.15 pm to 2.00 am no power was there. Request officials to resolve this earliest," wrote Sana.

"There has been a power cut in my area for a few days and it has become very difficult at night during this summer without power. Especially having elderly parents at home they find it more difficult due to these power cut issues. On Monday night a few residents gathered together in the Madipakkam EB office but the officials were not responding properly to the people. And even after this incident on Tuesday, there was also a power cut", said Vignesh B, a resident of Madipakkam.

A TANGEDCO official said that supply interruption due to a 33 KV cable fault at Madipakkam tripped the supply at the 110 kV substation.

"After the supply changeover, the power supply restored the entire area, " the official added.

Residents of Pattabiram and parts of Avadi including Kamarajar Nagar and Sekkadu have been facing frequent outages and voltage fluctuations since Saturday night following a fire that destroyed two power transformers at 110 kV Pattabiram substation.

"Even though one of the two power transformers was replaced, the power has been going off during the night time," said Shanmugham, a resident of Sekkadu.