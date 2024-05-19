Summer effect? Price of chicken touches Rs 300 per kg in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of chicken rose to Rs 300 per kg in Chennai on Sunday. It was earlier being sold between Rs 260 to Rs 280 per kg. Traders attribute it to the birds gaining weight at a slower pace during the summer season.



"As the temperature rises, the pace at which the birds gains weight slows down. Four months ago, the rate of chicken was betwen Rs 260 to Rs 280 per kg but it had not shot up to aa much as Rs 300 in recent times," said A Farhan, who manages a shop in Nungambakkam

He further stated, "The chicken mostly comes from places like Vellore and Ambur where there are poultry farms. Since the past four or five days, the rate has remained at Rs 300," adding that the price rise hasn't affected sales as of yet.

Skinless chicken costs Rs 300 per kg and the one with skin is sold at Rs 280, explained Khader Basha, a chicken seller in the city.

Chicken production is less due to the summer and hence, the price keeps fluctuating. "For example, during normal days, production is around 1 lakh chickens, but during summers, it can sometimes drop to fifty thousand chickens also," he stated.

Due to the annual fishing ban in Tamil Nadu between April 15 to June 14 to safeguard marine resources, the demand for chicken and mutton has naturally risen.

Consumers said that the rate of mutton also remains high in the city. Mutton with bones is being sold around Rs 900 with bone while boneless mutton is charged at Rs 1100, said P Viswanathan, a resident of Chitlapakkam.

"The price of mutton is high due to shortage of goats and transportation costs, say sellers. If the rates keep on increasing, it will affect the common people", he lamented.