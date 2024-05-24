Teen couple ties hands with shawl, walks into seat in suicide pact

CHENNAI: In a suspected suicide pact, a teenage couple- both of whom recently appeared in class 10 examinations walked into the sea off Thiruvottiyur coast with their hands tied together with a dupatta. Their bodies were fished out on Friday, police said.

The deceased were identified as K Sreesanth (15) and R Sandhiya (15) - both from Mathur near Madhavaram. Police sources said that they were neighbours and were in a relationship for about two years now.

Parents of the teens had opposed their relationship when they learnt of it citing their young age and also because they are from different communities. On Thursday afternoon, both of them took a two-wheeler and went to Thirvottiyur where they were spotted.

On realising the girl was missing, the girl's parents searched for her and after a while, checked with the boy's parents. On learning that both of them were missing, the families started looking for both of them in the houses of their friends and in railway stations and bus stops.

After the searches ended up futile, the families approached the police who informed them about two bodies fished out by fishermen near Thangal in Thiruvottiyur.

The bodies were moved to the government hospital for post mortem.