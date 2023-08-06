Suicide pact: 2 kids die; mom battling for life

CHENNAI: After fighting with her mother, a 28-year-old woman jumped into a well in Thirukalukundram with her two children on Friday night. While the two children drowned in the well, the woman was rescued and admitted to the hospital.

Revathi of Thirukalukundram in Chengalpattu district was married to Meganathan (33), a resident of Parrys Corner who works in a private firm in Chennai.

The couple has two children Kaviya (4) and Hemapriy, a two-month-old. Revathi was staying in her maternal home after the birth of the second baby.

On Friday, a quarrel broke out between Revathi and her mother Kavitha, and the former left the house with her two children and went to a well in the farmland near the Thirukalukundram bypass road and jumped into it.

The locals near the bypass, who saw the incident, informed the police and the rescue team. Soon the rescue team rushed to the spot and rescued Revathi alive and she was admitted to the Chengalpattu GH.

However they were unable to find the children for a long time and later they found the bodies of the children.

The Thirukalukundram police sent the bodies for post-mortem examination to the Chengalpattu GH and the police have registered a case and have arrested Revathi and are also inquiring Kavitha.