Begin typing your search...

Suburban train services towards Gummidipoondi hit

The snag has been caused due to issues in Ennore railway station where five trains were stationed one after the other.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 July 2023 6:50 AM GMT
Suburban train services towards Gummidipoondi hit
X

Representative Image 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Suburban train services towards Gummidipoondi has been suspended due to some issues at the Ennore railway station where five trains were stationed one after the other.

Irate students and office-goers protested at the railway station for the resumption of service at the Ponneri railway station.

GummidipoondiGummidipoondi trainsGummidipoondi train timingsSuburban train servicesSuburban train timings
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X