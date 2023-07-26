Begin typing your search...
Suburban train services towards Gummidipoondi hit
The snag has been caused due to issues in Ennore railway station where five trains were stationed one after the other.
CHENNAI: Suburban train services towards Gummidipoondi has been suspended due to some issues at the Ennore railway station where five trains were stationed one after the other.
Irate students and office-goers protested at the railway station for the resumption of service at the Ponneri railway station.
