Substance abuse on rise, guidelines issued for tobacco-free schools

CHENNAI: In the wake of the school education department directing all school heads in the State to check if students are exposed to drugs and tobacco, a revised guidelines for tobacco-free educational institutions (ToFEI), has been released recently.

As per the Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS), there is a significant tobacco use among adolescents and young adults, even as they fall under the category of most vulnerable to the exposure to tobacco use.

The statement of the guidelines stated, “The Union government had released-launched-prepared the “Guidelines for Tobacco Free Schools/Educational Institutions” in 2008 and “Step by Step Guidelines for implementation of Section 6 (b) of the Act and Rules” in 2017. However, the GATS2 data suggested a review of the earlier guidelines.”

These guidelines are likely to be implemented by any educational institution, including schools at all levels, colleges for higher or professional education and universities, both in public and private sector, noted the statement from the government.

All educational institutions (EI) are mandated to display ToFEI signage in their premises, as per the guidelines issued by the education department. Importantly, this signage should be displayed in the language of instruction in the EI and also in the local language.

“The educational institutions should designate tobacco monitor (s) from amongst their staff, an official or a teacher or a student representative (the student from class 9 onwards). Health and wellness ambassadors should also be designated as tobacco monitors,” the guidelines stated.

The EI management should ensure that no tobacco products are sold inside the premises and in an area within 100 yards from the premises. Any violation should be reported to the national Quitline at 1800-11-2356, as per the direction.

Meanwhile, if any of these violations are found and students are reported consuming the same in tobacco-free areas like schools and public spaces, citizens have been urged to report a complaint to toll free number 1800-112-356.

“A ToFEI must not participate in any event sponsored by any firm or a subsidiary of a firm or a seller, which promotes the use of or manufactures or sells tobacco products in any form. EIs/ Students should also not accept any prize or scholarship instituted by such firms,” stated another guideline.



