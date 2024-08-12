Street Art To Digital Assets: City artists revolutionise activism in digital age

CHENNAI: Artists have historically used their creativity to champion activism and address pressing issues. However, the rise of scrutiny and censorship has led many to remove their work from social platforms. We spoke with several local artists about how art can galvanize protests and remain a powerful form of expression amid heightened vigilance.

Artist Bhavya Desai notes that throughout history, artists have used their creative mediums to raise awareness and address social issues. “From paintings and sculptures to performing arts, these forms of expression have brought people together and driven change. Art has always been a powerful tool for making an impact when used effectively. Recently, digital platforms have helped amplify these voices, allowing artists to reach wider audiences. However, the guidelines and restrictions on these platforms can often block their intended message, leading some artists to find alternative ways to communicate and express their ideas,” says Bhavya.

He points out that many artists have turned back to physical spaces to display their work, finding these venues to be less restricted. “The challenge of censorship has even become a source of inspiration, encouraging artists to adapt and discover new ways to get their messages across.”

Akshayaa's work

For artist Srishti Prabakar, art has always catalysed social and political change, raising awareness and giving a voice to communities. “Art transcends language and cultural barriers, making it accessible to everyone. You don’t need to be highly educated or literate to understand it. This is evident in the growth of folk and performing arts, as seen in films like Anbe Sivam and more recently in the case of Ennore,” she says.

As artists, we can use common colours and powerful symbols that resonate with collective emotions to unite and mobilise people to stand together for their beliefs. This has been evident many times, particularly over the past year about Palestine, she says. “Art’s ability to turn complex issues into powerful imagery or performances makes it an inclusive and potent tool for expressing dissent and raising awareness. It encourages people to question and explore their surroundings more deeply,” Srishti tells DT Next.

Art must adapt by embracing ambiguity, symbolism, and subversion to navigate hyper-vigilance. “One approach is to move beyond conventional platforms. Street art – with graffiti as a sign of protest now most recognisable, guerrilla installations, and encrypted digital art can reach new audiences, evading mainstream scrutiny. Though these methods may not match the reach of social media, they offer fresh avenues for expression. Additionally, involving communities in participatory projects can turn the act of creation into a form of protest itself. In this way, art remains a resilient and adaptive medium, capable of speaking truth even under oppressive conditions,” Srishti explains.

When oppressive systems use indoctrination and dehumanisation to silence marginalised groups, art emerges as a powerful voice for the voiceless, navigating these challenges through creativity. “Art as resistance reclaims our humanity and challenges the complacency with which society accepts injustice. In times of crisis, art can touch hearts, countering the normalisation of violence and inspiring hope and action. Witnessing the horrors faced by children in Palestine, reduced to a mere swipe on our screens, drives me as an artist to channel these emotions into art. This art becomes a vessel for raising awareness, funds, and sustaining hope,” says artist Akshayaa Selvaraj.

Akshayaa Selvaraj, Srishti Prabakar, Laya, Bhavya Desai (L to R)

“Art reflecting distant struggles resonates across cultures and borders, motivating global awareness and action. If art were not human, how could it move us to weep and change our view of the world? Art bridges gaps in human consciousness, regardless of distance, culture, or language. Artists must resist distorting reality for aesthetic purposes or centering their voices at the expense of truth. Art stripped of its humanness, which neglects the oppressed’s emotions, loses its essence and purpose. True art disturbs our comfortable realities and awakens our senses, remaining relevant across generations by igniting our humanity into action and serving as a beacon of truth,” she adds. Her #freepalestine art has been used globally for fundraisers and protests.

The city’s young artist Laya Mathikshara emphasises the importance of exploring decentralised platforms like Non-Fungible Token (NFT). “Galleries and social media often act as gatekeepers, dictating what art is acceptable or valuable. These intermediaries can stifle creativity and limit freedom of expression, which are crucial for any artist. There should be no middlemen between the artist and the audience, as their presence can influence our work,” opines Laya.

Laya believes that decentralised platforms, such as NFTs, are essential because they eliminate these intermediaries, allowing artists to control their narrative and value. “I might be biased because my artistic journey has thrived through NFTs. But if a 13-year-old can confidently share her work through these platforms, it demonstrates their unprecedented openness and freedom. NFTs provide a space where artists of all ages and backgrounds can express their identities, and opinions, and connect with a global audience without barriers,” she shares.