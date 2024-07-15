Storm water drains in Chennai yet to be interlinked and joined with water bodies

CHENNAI: The ongoing construction of storm water drains (SWDs) has been the city’s bane for the last couple of years. With only 3 months left for the onset of the northeast monsoon, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has speeded up the SWD works under various projects.

However, it has only focused on completing the construction. The civic body has not interlinked the drains, nor has it linked the SWD to the water bodies, which is one of the most effective ways to prevent inundation during the monsoon.

Almost all areas in the city have SWDs but just a few hours of rain inundate most of them. Due to a lack of interlinking, there’s no space for the excess water to flow into the natural waterways or channels.

During the floods in 2023, Pulianthope and Pattalam in north Chennai were so badly affected that it took a week for the residents to return to their respective homes, and longer to return to normalcy. This situation could have been prevented had the Corporation interlinked the SWDs, which still remains a concern.





“For over 55 years, multiple petitions have been filed with the State government to take measures to prevent inundation during the monsoons. Recently, the local body constructed a SWD for 24 km in the locality, but the area continues to be flooded even after a few hours of moderate rain. This is because the SWDs are not connected,” lamented Ramaboopathy, a resident and civic activist at Pattalam. “Every time it rains, Anjaneyar temple is inundated. Only after many complaints, the water is pumped out.”



The existing SWDs have to be linked to the Cooum River, which is yet to be done. Residents of several neighbourhoods in north Chennai accuse the civic body of being lazy and lackadaisical in completing their work, and also addressing grievances. They struggle with chest-level water stagnation — a scenario each year during the monsoon seasons.

“Recently, the interlinking works began in Ambedkar Salai and Perambur Barracks Road but the workers left it half-way. Only a small portion of Perambur Barracks Road has been completed so far. If the interlinking is completed on this stretch, there will not be inundation during the monsoon unlike in previous years,” opined V Sathiabalan, a resident.





Similarly, the GCC had built a SWD at Thanikachalam Nagar in Madhavaram two years ago. However, the drain link was suspended last year due to heavy rain. Eight months later, the work has not resumed.



Neelakannan, a long-term resident of the area, pointed out that monsoon seasons are a nightmare for Madhavaram residents, as rainwater stagnates up to 3 feet. “Failure of interlinking of SWDs is a perennial issue. The local body constructs SWD on almost all the streets but does not connect them to the nearby drains and waterbodies. Also, open drains pose a threat to the public, especially to children, disabled people and senior citizens,” he stated.

Lack of monitoring is one of the main reasons for the project failure in the city. The State government spends a large amount of money on constructing SWDs. “But the works are not monitored or coordinated properly between officials and contractors. This leads to shoddy and incomplete works,” he added.

Additionally, the meteorological department has predicted very intense rainfall during the northeast monsoon seasons hereafter. If the civic body does not connect the drains, there would be floods this year too.

On the other hand, many interior areas do not require new SWDs. Instead, the existing ones need to be interlinked to prevent water stagnation. The GCC has intensified re-laying of roads but without analysing the impact of rainfall in the area, rued denizens.

M Balakrishnan, secretary of Tansi Nagar Residents Welfare Association in Velachery, said that even with moderate rainfall, water-logging is a huge challenge at Church Gate Avenue. Recently, the local body re-laid roads but water stagnated for days. “The GCC need not build a new SWD, but they can connect with the existing drains on Tansi Nagar 12th and 15th Streets. With only 50 feet, they can link the drain,” he added.

Residents have been asking authorities to accept their suggestions before spending crores to build new SWDs, re-lay the roads, and even avoid unnecessary road cuts.

When contacted, a senior official with GCC stated at least 75% of interlinking work has been completed in the city. “The construction work has speeded up, and most of the work is completed in core areas. The interlinking is expected to be finished by September. We’ve also intensified desilting SWD and clearing silt catch-pits in the city.”