State reports 3 new covid-19 cases

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported three fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The total number of cases of COVID-19 in the State reached 36,10,540. One case each was reported in Chennai, Coimbatore and Dindigul. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.1 per cent, after 3,389 people were tested in the past 24 hours.





Meanwhile, the active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 21. The highest number of active cases were reported in Coimbatore with 4 active cases. A total of 5 more people recovered, and the total recoveries from COVID-19 reached 35,72,439. No more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,080.

