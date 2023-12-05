State has received historic rainfall but damage less than previous times: CM MK Stalin

CHENNAI: Amid destructions caused by Severe Cyclonic storm 'Michaung' in the state, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Tuesday said that the rains received during Cyclone period have exceeded what the state has received in 2015.

Addressing the press conference, MK Stalin said "Even after receiving historical rains, the damages are less compared to the previous times. The rains received during Cyclone Michaung exceeded what we received in 2015 when the floods were artificial due to the release of water from Sembarambakkam Lake but now it is a natural flood."

"Chennai has escaped only because of the desilting works that we did in 4000 crores. In 2015, there were 199 deaths reported but now even with excessive rains the death toll is only 8 but still, it could have been averted," Stalin added.

The Chief Minister also called on organisations involved in Relief Work to join hands with the government to alleviate the suffering of fellow human beings. "Relief assistance of Rs 5,000 crore will be requested from the central government for storm and rain damage. Relief assistance will also be provided to the people who have suffered" CM MK Stalin said.

Meanwhile, 8 people have lost their lives while multiple roads and subways are closed due to waterlogging in the wake of the Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Michaung', which is expected to make landfall on the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Machilipatnam today.

"Traffic has been closed on Manjambakkam to Vadaperumbakkam Road due to the release of water from the Puzhal Lake," police said on Tuesday. The police also added that many families including pregnant women, children, and senior citizens were rescued from different areas who were stuck due to wreaking the havoc of Cyclone Michaung.

Chennai Airport has resumed operations after being temporarily shut down due to heavy rains that caused flooding and waterlogging on the runways, said an airport official. Air Traffic Management (ATM) will prioritize departures to clear the backlog of stranded passengers at the airport. There are currently 21 aircraft on the ground and around 1500 passengers in the terminals.

The F&B Concessionaire has ensured that adequate food is available at all outlets. Earlier, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Tuesday morning inspected the Cyclone affected areas in the state. The Tamil Nadu CM inspected the rain relief camp set up in Kannapar Thital, Chennai. There are 162 relief centres in which 43 are operated accommodating 2477 Chennai residents.

There are 20 kitchens operational providing food to these relief centres. The state government has asked the authorities about the availability of ready-made items including rice-dals-vegetables and their quality to arrange food for those staying in the relief camps. 5000 workers from other districts are moved to Chennai for the mitigation works.

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and other top officials are monitoring operations at the Integrated Command &Control Center. For the Chennai corporation the focus is on prioritizing rescue operations, providing food to individuals relocated to relief centers and clearing roads. The bridge in the Nerkundram area is surrounded by water overflowing from the Koovam River.

Due to release of water from the Chembarambakkam Lake Madha engineering college near Chembarambakkam was partially submerged. Water reached nearly neck level and people struggled to walk.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its update at 11:15 am said "Severe Cyclonic Storm "MICHAUNG" over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu moved Northwards with a speed of 11 kph during last 6 hours and lay centered at 1030 hours over the same region. about 25 km East South East of Ongole and 100 km North-North East of Nellore and 130 km Southwest of Machilipatnam.