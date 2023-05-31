Stalin urges Centre to resume direct flight connectivity between Chennai & Tokyo

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin has asked the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to re-introduce direct flight connectivity between Tokyo and Chennai and increase the number of flights between Singapore and Madurai to at least a daily service at the earliest on a priority basis.

In his letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiadiya Scindia, Stalin referred to the presence of manufacturing facilities of many large Japanese conglomerates like Nissan, Toshib, Yamaha, Komatsu, Mitsubishi and Hitachi in Chennai and said that the Chennai-Tokyo direct flight introduce in October 2019 by All Nippon Airways, Japan’s largest airline, was discontinued during the Covid-19 pandemic and the service has not been resumed.



Pointing out that three of the 12 industrial townships established in India under Japan-India Investment Promotion Partnership Program were in Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister said that lack of direct flight more than doubles the travel time between Tokyo and Chennai by about seven hours.



Citing the persistent requests from the Japanese business community and Tamil diaspora living in Japan in this connection and the Global Investors Meet to be held in Chennai in January 2024, Stalin requested minister Scindia to direct the civil aviation ministry officials to take necessary steps to resume the direct flights between Chennai and Tokyo.



Stating that Singapore has a sizeable population of nearly four lakh people of Tamil origin maintaining roots in their native Tamil Nadu, Stalin said that many people travel from the southern districts of the state for employment to Singapore, but there is only a tri-weekly flight between Singapore and Madurai, while there are multiple daily flights from Singapore to Chennai, Tiruchirappalli and a daily flight to Coimbatore.

”The issue of more flight services between Singapore and Madurai was raised by minister for home affairs and law of Government of Singapore, K Shanmugham when he met me. A similar request was also raised by many members of the Tamil diaspora in Singapore. I would be grateful if the request of permitting more flights to operate between Singapore and Madurai is favourably considered,” the CM added.

