Stalin to be discharged from hosp today following a routine health check-up

Chief Minister M K Stalin was hospitalized on Monday at a private hospital for a routine health check-up

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 July 2023 3:36 AM GMT
Chief Minister M K Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin, who was hospitalized on Monday at a private hospital for a routine health check-up, will be discharged from the hospital today.

"Chief Minister M K Stalin was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on Monday for a routine health check-up. He will be discharged on Tuesday", a press release issued by Apollo Hospital's Director of Medical Services, Dr Venkatachalam said.

