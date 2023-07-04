Begin typing your search...
Stalin to be discharged from hosp today following a routine health check-up
CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin, who was hospitalized on Monday at a private hospital for a routine health check-up, will be discharged from the hospital today.
"Chief Minister M K Stalin was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on Monday for a routine health check-up. He will be discharged on Tuesday", a press release issued by Apollo Hospital's Director of Medical Services, Dr Venkatachalam said.
