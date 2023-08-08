St Mary’s school celebrates 185th annual sports day

CHENNAI: St Mary’s Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School celebrated its 185th annual sports day on August 1 with several events, which showcased their excellence and camaraderie.

The event began at 9:30 am after A Irudhayam, Assistant Commissioner of Police, New Washermenpet, declared the sports meet open.

Father Thamathiruthuvam, Rector & Correspondent, Headmaster Thomas M, Father PJ Sebastian, Father KJ Antony, Nickolas M, and J Satish were dignitaries.

Before the races began, students of Class 7 showcased a captivating aerobics display, which was followed by a demo on karate and nunchuck performed by Nikeshwasan of Class 8 and Sakthi Gokul of Class 12. Their execution left the spectators in awe.

At noon, Lionel Huggett, guest of honour, who is also an alumnus of St Mary’s, delivered a speech encouraging young athletes to strive for greatness. He distributed trophies and medals to the triumphant athletes at the valedictory function.

Antony House lifted the overall trophy. Their success was a result of the exceptional leadership of Housemaster Lacto Varghese, Housemistress Grace Elizabeth, and House Captain Master Livinius Christy Raj L.