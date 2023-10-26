Begin typing your search...
Srope Kadheshe’s choral concert to be held on Oct 29
The concert will feature 235 voices from the talented ensemble ‘Srope Kadheshe’ (meaning voice of angels in Syriac), accompanied by a 30-member orchestra, performing Christian hymns in Malayalam, English, Tamil, Greek and Syriac.
CHENNAI: Subaho Smayono, a choral concert showcasing the blend of 235 voices in singing praises in a multitude of languages, is set to perform on October 29 (Sunday) at 6 pm at the auditorium in St Thomas College, Koyambedu.
For tickets and inquiries, you can contact 9940249126, 9677281839.
