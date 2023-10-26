Begin typing your search...

The concert will feature 235 voices from the talented ensemble 'Srope Kadheshe' (meaning voice of angels in Syriac), accompanied by a 30-member orchestra, performing Christian hymns in Malayalam, English, Tamil, Greek and Syriac.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|25 Oct 2023 11:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-25 23:01:00.0  )
Srope Kadheshe’s choral concert to be held on Oct 29
CHENNAI: Subaho Smayono, a choral concert showcasing the blend of 235 voices in singing praises in a multitude of languages, is set to perform on October 29 (Sunday) at 6 pm at the auditorium in St Thomas College, Koyambedu.

The concert will feature 235 voices from the talented ensemble ‘Srope Kadheshe’ (meaning voice of angels in Syriac), accompanied by a 30-member orchestra, performing Christian hymns in Malayalam, English, Tamil, Greek and Syriac.

For tickets and inquiries, you can contact 9940249126, 9677281839.

DTNEXT Bureau

