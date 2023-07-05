SRM school, Space Kidz tie up to develop satellite

CHENNAI: SRM Public School, Guduvanchery has tied up with Space Kidz India as part of an initiative for its students to design and develop a satellite that will be sent into orbit through one of the launch vehicles of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) soon.

Accordingly, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between SRM Public School and Space Kidz India at the school premises. Dr KR Maalathi, Advisor, SRM Public School, said that the school was laying a lot of emphasis on inculcating scientific spirit and interest among children in science and with a lot of increased interest in space exploration in India now. This has made them have a tie up with Space Kidz India.

The satellite, with a payload of 5 kilograms, would be fitted into one of the launch vehicles of ISRO and is expected to be sent into orbit anywhere between October this year and February 2024. The satellite would be deployed for communication purposes and data collected from it would be processed for multiple purposes, benefitting sectors like agriculture and weather forecast, Dr Srimathy Kesan, Founder and CEO of Space Kidz India said.