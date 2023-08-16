Sri Lankan citizen wandering in Chennai airport suspiciously arrested

CHENNAI: A Sri Lankan citizen, who was roaming inside the Chennai airport for more than four hours suspiciously, was arrested and handed over to the airport police on Monday. In the evening around 6 pm, a young man without any tickets or passes was roaming in the airport later entered gate number seven.

Airport sources said around 10 pm, he was standing near the immigration counter and attempted to loot the mobile phone of a staff. Soon he was caught. During the inquiry, he was identified as Gnanasuriyan (35) of Jaffna. He had reached Chennai in May and was staying in Egmore. After questioning, he was arrested under various sections.

Airport sources said, that four CISF personnel who were on duty at gate seven might get suspended for their negligence on duty.