Spend your weekend at these art workshops in Backyard Adyar

CHENNAI: Looking for art workshops to destress yourself? Look no further. Backyard Adyar will be hosting workshops for drawing pet portraits and art journalling on May 19.

From 2 pm to 4 pm, a workshop on drawing pet portraits will be organised by Nivedita. At this two-hour beginner-friendly workshop, participants will learn the process of drawing realistic pet portraits using simple, guided steps. All the materials needed for the workshop will be provided. Nivedita creates vividly rendered artworks that offer a poetic, often ironic commentary on the social fabric of our present day. Her studio, Nivedita Fine Arts, offers art classes and mentorship for all age groups, from beginners to professionals. Contact 9930671489 to register.

From 4 pm to 6 pm, an art journalling workshop will be held at the same premises. At this workshop, participants will experience a new form of art therapy while engaging with others and enhancing creativity with stickers, washi tapes, and other supplies. For more details, contact 7397296868.















