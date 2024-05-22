Speeding SUV runs over pedestrian in Chennai hit-and-run; public chases, nabs driver

CHENNAI: In a hit-and-run incident on Poonamallee High Road near Kilpauk in the city, the driver of an SUV hit a pedestrian crossing the road, leading to his death on Tuesday night.

The driver of the car fled the scene but was apprehended by the police and the public near Aminjikarai after a chase.

Police said that the accident happened around midnight on Tuesday when the deceased, identified as David alias Sathish (26) of Pullapuram near Kilpauk police quarter, was crossing the road when a speeding car knocked him down. Though the driver fled the scene, onlookers who witnessed the hit-and-run immediately alerted the police control room and some members of the public chased the car in their two wheelers, and took visuals of the car.

Police patrol vehicles then arrived at the scene and apprehended the driver whose SUV fatally hit David from a spot near the Nelson Manickam Road junction.

There were two other passengers in the car, police said. They added that the police team had arrived just in the nick of time before the enraged mob could take action into their own hands. However, David's relatives and friends managed to severely damage the car involved in the accident.

The Anna Square Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) has registered a case of causing death due to negligence and have arrested the driver of the car identified as Azeem (26) of Ranipet.

Further investigation is underway.