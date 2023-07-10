Speed up underground work, re-lay roads immediately: Meena to depts

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Sunday inspected the works carried out by Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), Water Resources Department (WRD), Highways department, and Metro Rail, and instructed officials of each department to speed up the underground works in the city and re-lay the roads immediately after work was completed.

Meena inspected the storm water drain work being carried out in the Alandur zone at an estimated cost of Rs 3.49 crore and told officials to complete them within 15 days with appropriate safety measures. He also urged the Highways department to immediately re-lay the road thereafter.

The Chief Secretary inspected the beautification and improvement works like planting of plants, construction of footpaths, and strengthening of bunds in Porur Lake under the maintenance of WRD. He also inspected kitchen in the Urban Homeless Shelter in Porur and visited the terrace garden maintained by the children in the shelter.

Following that, Meena and officials inspected the works carried out by the Highways department and advised officers to coordinate with CMWSSB department, as the works of laying drinking water pipes were being carried out.

Meanwhile, Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan inspected the underground work carried out by the CMWSSB in Madipakkam. “The GCC had initially permitted CMWSSB to cut-open 153 roads to lay sewer lines in Madipakkam in divisions 187 and 188. Out of that, the board had handed over 66 roads to GCC after completing house-service connections,” he stated.