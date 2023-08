Special trains for weekend, bookings open today

CHENNAI: Special trains will be operated in Tambaram – Kochuveli – Tambaram sector to clear weekend rush from August 19.

Train 06001 Tambaram-Kochuveli Special Fare Special will leave at 5 pm today and reach Kochuveli at 8 am tomorrow (1 service).

Train 06002 Kochuveli-Tambaram Special Fare Special will leave at 11.40 am on August 20 (Sunday) and reach Tambaram at 2.45 am the next day (1 service). Advance reservation for the above train is open.