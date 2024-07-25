Special buses to be run across Tamil Nadu for weekend, Aadi Amavasai

CHENNAI: To facilitate hassle-free travel for passengers during the upcoming weekend, the state transport corporations will be operating special buses from Friday to Sunday in addition to their daily services.



In a press release, the managing director of SETC said that the transport corporations would operate 260 special buses on Friday and 290 buses on Saturday from Kilambakkam terminus to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, and Salem.

From Koyambedu, it would operate 65 special buses on Friday and Saturday to Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, and Bengaluru.

From Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Erode, 200 special buses would be operated to various parts of the state on the weekend.

Additionally, for Aadi Amavasai (new moon day), the state transport corporations would run special buses for pilgrims from Chennai, Salem, Coimbatore, and Bengaluru to Rameshwaram on August 3 (Saturday). For those returning to their hometowns afterwards, buses would be operated from Rameshwaram.

Passengers are advised to make use of online ticket booking facilities to plan their trips, the SETC said.