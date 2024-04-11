Spark curiosity and nurture creativity in young minds through summer camps

CHENNAI: Fostering a love for scientific exploration

Catompult Science Camps aim to fuel curiosity, creativity, and a lifelong love for science by engaging kids in hands-on exploration and teamwork. Comprising educators, scientists, and parents, the Catompult team is dedicated to making learning fun and exciting. The team will host a science camp for kids aged 7 to 12 where they'll delve into physics, chemistry, biology, and environmental sustainability, discovering new things and having a blast along the way.

"This camp isn't just a summer activity; it's a chance for kids to get excited about science and improve their critical thinking skills in a fun way. Our goal is to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and innovators by giving them the tools and knowledge to explore the world," says Shobana Koshy, organiser of Catompult Science Camps.

Date and time: May 15 – 19, 2 pm to 4 pm

Venue: Eurokids, AF Block 8th Street, 11th Main Road, Anna Nagar West

Contact: 9841055831

All things French

Alliance Française Madras is holding a one-week summer camp for kids aged 7 - 12. They'll learn French in fun sessions and workshops. Besides the language, they'll explore French culture through music, dance, art, storytelling, and exercise workshops to keep them active and entertained.

Date and time: April 29-May 4, 10 am to 1 pm

Venue: Alliance Française premises.

Contact: 044 4214 6186

Get moving this summer

Kea Mind Studio is hosting a sports fitness and gymnastics summer camp for kids aged 5 to 14 at two locations in the city. The camp aims to help children grow both mentally and physically, building confidence, social skills, creativity, and problem-solving abilities. This summer, the Kea Mind Studio is offering fitness and gymnastics programs to keep kids energised during the day. The camp runs on weekdays for 2.5 hours each day.

Date and time: May 1-31, 10 am to 12.30 pm

Venue: Mylapore and Adyar

Contact: 9840496035

Exploring the skies through theatre



Vaayusastra creative arts program and summer camp are designed to foster a combination of analytical and creative skills, addressing the limitations of the current education system. The activities in the summer camp include theatre arts (drama, mime, clown), physical arts (dance, malkhamb, gymnastics), and creative writing (script writing), along with their unique young aeronuts program (airscience through stories). This summer camp, in collaboration with American World Schools' 'One World Program', aims to activate the right side of the brain while providing a holistic learning experience.

Date and time: April 15- May 31, 9.30 am to 5.30 pm

Venue: American World School, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Perungudi

Contact: 9360545176, 9363628855

- Compiled by Merin James