Southern Railway announces partial and full cancellation of EMU train services on July 13, 14, 15; check details here

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway (SR) has announced changes in the patterns of EMU train services due to a line and signal block in the Chennai Central and Arakkonam section at Avadi Yard. It is a result of the ongoing engineering works which are aimed at enhancing passenger and operational safety, a release stated.

The blocks will be in effect from 00:30 hrs to 03:30 hrs on July 13, 14, and 15, leading to full and partial cancellations in EMU train services.

Here's the list of full cancellations:

1. Train No. 43001: The Moore Market Complex to Avadi EMU local, scheduled to leave Moore Market Complex at 00:15 hrs, is fully cancelled on July 13th, 14th, and 15th, 2024

2. Train No. 43891: The Avadi to Pattabiram Military Siding EMU local, scheduled to leave Avadi at 03:00 hrs, is fully cancelled on July 13, to July 15, 2024.

Here's the list of partial cancellations:

1. Train No. 43128: The Pattabiram Military Siding to Moore Market Complex EMU local, scheduled to leave Pattabiram Military Siding at 22:45 hrs, is partially cancelled between Avadi and Moore Market Complex on July 12th, 13th, and 14th, 2024.

2. Train No. 43102: The Pattabiram Military Siding to Moore Market Complex EMU local, scheduled to leave Pattabiram Military Siding at 03:30 hrs, is partially cancelled between Pattabiram Military Siding and Avadi on July 13th, 14th, and 15th, 2024.

Passengers are advised to take note of these cancellations and plan their journeys accordingly, SR added.