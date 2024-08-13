Soon, you can switch between Chennai Metro Rail stations

CHENNAI: The Metro Rail is slowly changing the way denizens commute and navigate the city. With construction going on across different parts of the capital, the Metro has become one of the most favourite means of public transportation for urbanites commuting to work.

With the 45-km long corridor 3 (from Madhavaram to Siruseri Sipcot) coming up in over two years, OMR residents are eagerly awaiting a Metro line to ease their traffic woes.

In the elevated line, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is constructing an interchange station between corridors 3 and 5 at Sholinganallur. Here, as per the multi-layered structure, corridor 3 will be the lower level and corridor 5 will be on top. The supporting piers for the station and grade separator have also been integrated in the structure.

The corridor 5 platform will be 28.85 metres from the ground. And, the concourse – C3 platform – will be 21.80 metres from the road. The grade separator will be constructed 12.05 metres from the road, interchange/plaza will be 6.8 metres from the ground and the entry lobby will be 0.6 metre from the road.

In corridor 3, the platform configuration will be on the side, and in corridor 5, an island platform (where rail tracks are laid on either side) will be constructed in the Sholinganallur Metro station.

Also, the plaza/commercial in the structure, which has also been replicated in Thoraipakkam Metro station, will entail recreational activities for the public. The official stated that such a design will allow CMRL to generate revenue through non-fare investment activities. “The structure, besides serving as an interchange station, will be a boon for transit-oriented developments on the OMR stretch,” the official noted.

T Nithya, a resident of Nanganallur working for a software company on OMR, said: “With a lack of connectivity by public transportation, a Metro opposite my office near Sholinganallur will be a blessing. I’d be able to commute safely and reach home early. I hope that the construction will be completed on time.”

The Thoraipakkam Metro station, constructed in a similar design as Shollinganallur, has five stations on corridor 3 between Perungudi and Mettukuppam — Mettukuppam, PTC, Okkiyampet, Karapakkam, Okkiyam-Thoraipakkam and Shollinganallur. Thoraipakkam Metro station will be an elevated station and also an interchange station connecting the Pallavaram radial. Here, the corridor 3 platform will be on the lower level, while the future platform will be on the upper level.

Speaking to this reporter, a CMRL official said: “The level above corridor 3 is being constructed with the future possibility of extending the service to the desired location.”

The official added that both Metro stations — Sholinganallur and Thoraipakkam — will also have a plaza, and a place for public gathering. “So far, the proposal for the plaza is to be above ground level and below the grade separator. With Thoraipakkam being a busy stretch, the integrated structure with the Metro lines will connect people to multiple places,” the official pointed out.

Meanwhile, in corridor 3, between Madhavaram and Siruseri Sipcot I Metro, a third depot will come up in Semmenchery, while the other two depots are at Poonamallee on corridor 4 (between Lighthouse to Poonamallee Bypass) and Madhavaram depot on corridor 5 (between Madhavaram and Shollinganallur).

Aswathy Dilip, MD, Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP), India, noted that the Metro Rail was an essential mobility service for Chennai, covering one end of the city to the tail-end of suburbs. “However, with such a long distance to travel, a passenger has to make multiple transfers to reach their destination. So, the CMRL should make these transfers seamless. Additionally, easy access to the station and first- and last-mile connectivity is a paramount. For which, feeder service to the stations must be strengthened,” Aswathy explained.

Also, there needs to be a safe passage to walk so that commuters can walk to the station. Speaking further on drawbacks, Aswathy added, “Constructing a flyover along with the Metro Rail is counter-productive as it defeats the purpose of providing a Metro in the first place. And, research has proved that additional road space leads to additional vehicles. Taking a progressive step of constructing a Metro, the CMRL is taking a regressive step back by building a flyover.”