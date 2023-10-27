Son of actor Maya found dead in apartment

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old man, son of actor Maya, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his apartment in Saligramam on Thursday. According to police, the deceased identified as Vignesh alias Vicky, was living alone in a private apartment in Dasarathapuram over a tiff with his family members.

Under these circumstances his mysterious death has raised many questions.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death, and started probing using the CCTV camera footage in the locality. The body was sent for autopsy. In 2020, Vignesh was assaulted by a gang over previous enmity. This factor is also being examined by the local police in the investigation. The deceased is also related to present-day actor Babilona.