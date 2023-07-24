‘Solo Travellers Are Open to Holiday Romance’

CHENNAI: Solo travelling is gaining popularity, offering people the chance for self-discovery, a well-deserved break, or the thrill of new adventures. In fact, Bumble’s recent nationwide survey found that a majority (80 per cent) of single people in Chennai think dating while travelling is exciting, and 44 per cent of single people in Chennai say they like dating while travelling as they feel they are their best selves on a holiday.

When you go on a solo trip, you can often expect the unexpected. So, it comes not as a surprise that solo travellers in India are open to a holiday romance. “In the wanderlust of solo trips, we don’t just discover new places, but often realise that there’s scope to form meaningful bonds with interesting folks that we’d otherwise not have a chance to meet.

For one, holiday romances are free from the usual dating pressures or expectations that come with meeting someone in a more traditional context. We’re at our most uninhibited and authentic selves, which is key to forming a genuine connection.

Being in an idyllic vacation setting, creates a bubble of intimacy that is more relaxed and spontaneous, without being rushed, or with any long-term expectations.

I believe dating while travelling also exposes one to different cultures, beliefs, and perspectives and opens up their minds to experiences. One such connection that I made with someone in Amsterdam years ago as a student still thrives today, and we continue to stay in touch.

So holidays and their shared experiences allow individuals to explore relationships in a more organic manner. However, it helps to approach such romances with a certain mindfulness of potential challenges, if at all one wants to pursue something that lasts beyond the vacation glow,” says Sulaiman, a 29-year-old PR professional.

Holiday romance sounds interesting to Gitanjali Madhusekaran, an educator, and aspiring artivist, as long as it is focused on meaningful bonding, not just physical attraction and/or intimacy. “I wouldn’t expect it to develop into anything serious, unless both parties are willing to explore possibilities beyond the limited time that a holiday offers,” says Gitanjali.

Who would have thought dating would become an industry? But, now that it is and that we’ve come a long way from the humble matchmaker of the past who could tell a thousand fluent lies to make a marriage happen, it’s suffice to say the dating industry is thriving and growing exponentially.

“It offers a seemingly inclusive and possibly anonymous space for people from all backgrounds to explore ‘perfect’ matches through tireless algorithms working in the background.

It’s indeed a booming business. Although, whether or not, the dating industry creates truly inclusive and safe spaces is a topic for another day,” she adds. Gitanjali doesn’t believe in rigid plans, especially for holidays. “After all, we’re humans - sometimes unpredictable, intuitive, impulsive. And for me, that fluidity is so much more fun.

So, I don’t think there ‘should’ or ‘shouldn’t’ be a certain way. No hard and fast rules, definitely not on a holiday! Let the journey decide the destination,” she sums up.