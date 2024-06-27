Soil to canvas: Art show delves into earth’s essence





CHENNAI: Artist Vijay Pichumani’s works echo the force of Mother Nature. His deep connection with humanity and nature, shaped by his upbringing in a small village in Kanniyakumari, is reflected in his talent. He will present a solo show, titled By Nature’s Force: Veli Vetridamakha Nagarkirathu, this weekend in the city.

Artist Vijay Pichumani

“In this show, I will present works inspired by soil/nature. During my travels, I have gained valuable experiences. Each region I visit on my bike has its distinct colours. Each land embodies unique colours and cultures. Based on these observations, I have curated a series of paintings,” says Pichumani.

The artist is deeply connected to Mother Earth, finding inspiration in mountains, trees, forests, rivers, and flora and fauna. “The lines in my paintings simplify the contours of mountains and hills. Another key theme in this exhibition is rootedness or connectivity, emphasising the importance of maintaining one’s identity anchored in roots,” he explains. He visualises this concept through large circular and square compositions on pine wood.

Works of Vijay Pichumani

Thematically, Pichumani also explores the impact of migration from rural to urban areas. He reflects on how traditions like adorning hair with flowers, such as malli and orange kanakamaram, diminish in urban settings. The artist highlights this cultural shift through simple yet powerful compositions featuring these flowers against aerial views of mountainous landscapes, intricately drawn with interlocking lines. “I aim to convey that adapting to new environments is acceptable without losing or altering one’s culture. Each artwork is a personal anecdote of my experiences with nature,” he adds.

Often described as autobiographical, Vijay’s artworks delve into the world around us, drawing from his experiences that have influenced him throughout his career. These experiences include the sights he has seen, the sounds he has heard, the people he has encountered, and the emotions he has felt during his travels. Visitors to his exhibition can also witness “Movement,” a collection featuring seven life-size models of cows. “One sculpture is crafted from wood, while the others are made from fired glass, involving an initial clay mould process. There is a deep connection between cows and me. While growing up, we had cows at home, and these animals played a crucial role in balancing our finances,” Vijay explains. The show will be for public view from June 30 to July 4 at Lalit Kala Akademi Regional Centre.