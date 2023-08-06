Socioeconomic survey in north Chennai to implement Rs. 1,000 Crore project

CHENNAI: Following an announcement made in the state assembly to implement a Rs.1,000 Crore project to develop North Chennai, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has commenced a survey to collect details on economical and social status of the residents of that part of the city.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department and CMDA minister PK Sekarbabu launched the survey during an event held in Chennai Corporation zonal office of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, on Sunday.

"The chief minister has announced the North Chennai Development Plan at Rs. 1,000 Crore. Based on the announcement, a survey on social - economical and psychological well being of the residents will be conducted, " the minister said.

As per a release, the survey will be conducted in coordination between CMDA, Greater Chennai Corporation, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) and Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP).

To carry out the work, the planning authority has drafted 500 students each from Madras Christian College and Women's Christian College. Apart from the students, 62 professors from both the colleges will participate in the survey.

Survey will be conducted in North Chennai zones such as Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Anna Nagar. The students will be divided into 100 teams of 10 students each. They will reach out to traders, members of women's self help groups, persons with disabilities, sportspersons, fishers, drivers, workers of port and others. Moreover, meetings will be conducted in 13 places.

Sekarbabu expressed belief that the survey will help in deciding on projects that are required by the people.