Sky is the limit: Student innovators soar with aeromodelling creations

CHENNAI: To cultivate creativity and innovation, The Hindustan Group of Institutions organised the ‘Hindustan Aeromodelling Competition’ on May 17 at the Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science’s Bay Range Campus in Padur. The competition attracted over 150 teams comprising college and school students, with more than 250students participating across junior, senior, and open categories. With representation from over 20 schools, 35 colleges, and aeromodelling enthusiasts nationwide, the event provided a distinctive platform for participants to exhibit their talent, engineering prowess, and passion for aeromodelling.

“The aerospace industry continues to advance significantly each year, propelled by technological breakthroughs, positioning itself as a global leader. The growth potential is vast, and we must capitalise on these opportunities to propel India towards becoming a prominent aviation superpower by 2047. We are delighted to provide a platform for students to demonstrate their innovative ideas and creative prowess through this aeromodelling competition,” stated Dr Anand Jacob Verghese, Chairman of Hindustan Group of Institutions, to DT Next.

The competition was structured into three distinct categories: the Chuck Glider Competition for School Students in the Junior Category, the Fixed Wing Micro Category Competition for College Students in the Senior Category, and the Fixed Wing Small Category Competition open to all students in the Open category. The junior category, which attracted participation from 18 schools, focused on refining the aeromodelling skills and hands-on experience of the participants.