Sky is the limit for city lensmen this year

I am a storyteller, documenting love, laughter, tears and some quirky, real moments of a wedding. Weddings for me have always been more than just the glitz and glam which one sees

ByAnkita NairAnkita Nair|19 Aug 2023 1:15 AM GMT
Bhavanandhi Babulal - Night photographer


“I am a night photographer who loves to capture the star trails and the milky way. I try to keep some interesting elements in the foreground while clicking the milky way, because otherwise, it will look the same, and I wish to convey something different through my pictures every time I click them. I also organise stargazing trips in the city, which keeps me close to the starry sky. Celebrating World Photography Day, I am resolute to focusing on clicking more pictures, sharing the beauty of the dark sky through my lens.

Murlee C - Street photographer


“I have always liked to capture the moments of people on the streets smiling at me. Hence, I started street photography, which I term as ‘low budget time travel machine.’ We can date back to the past, reminiscing the memories we lived through a photograph. I wouldn’t say I celebrate World Photography Day in any way, but I have certainly made a vow to myself. I wish to travel to Pakistan, capture the streets and the people there, to show how we all are the same. I want people to know through my photographs, the beauty of the country and its people.

Pon Prabakaran - Candid wedding photographer


“I am a storyteller, documenting love, laughter, tears and some quirky, real moments of a wedding. Weddings for me have always been more than just the glitz and glam which one sees, and I try to click the‘real’ side of the story. Being a candid wedding photographer hasmade me empathetic towards the emotions of people andvaluing relations more than what I used to. I have promised myself to restore the photographs in a printed format, ratherthan digital, this Photography Day. The beauty of flipping through the pages, and cherishing the moments cannot be satisfied by today’s digital era.

Ankita Nair

