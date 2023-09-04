Six injured as bus rams into lorry on NH near Maduranthagam

CHENNAI: Six people were injured after a bus rammed into a lorry on the National Highway near Maduranthagam on Monday.

The government SETC bus from Koyambedu was heading towards Trichy with 38 passengers on Monday morning.

Around 8.30 am when the bus was speeding on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway near Maduranthagam, the bus driver tried to overtake a lorry but he lost control and the vehicle rammed into the lorry.

On the impact the bus driver, conductor and four passengers who were inside the bus suffered injuries and they were taken to the Maduranthagam GH and from there was shifted to the Chengalpattu GH.

The Maduranthagam police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.

Following the accident, the traffic flow was affected on the National Highway for a while on Monday morning.