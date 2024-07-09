Six arrested for murder of 26-year-old man near Avadi

CHENNAI: Avadi Police on Monday arrested six youths in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old man at Nandavanam Mettur near Avadi late Sunday night.

The deceased, S Khaja Moideen was living at his friend, S Karthikeyan's house for the last ten days, police said. On Sunday night, when Khaja and Karthikeyan were in conversation, an argument broke out between them after which Moideen allegedly threatened Karthikeyan that he would kill him.

Enraged over this verbal threat, Karthikeyan called up his friends in the neighbourhood who ganged up and attacked Moideen with weapons and fled the scene. On Monday morning, Karthikeyan's neighbours alerted the police who secured him and moved him to a hospital, where he was declared as brought dead.

Avadi Police registered a case of murder and arrested the main accused, S Karthikeyan (23) and his associates, M Rajesh (25), S Lalit (21), B Lokesh (25), V Vignesh (20) and S Ajith (20).

After an inquiry, all six were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

A search is on to nab the others involved in the case, police said.