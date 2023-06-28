Begin typing your search...

Single COVID-19 case in Tiruvallur; State TPR zero

The test positivity rate (TPR) was zero after 1,47 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Jun 2023 8:37 PM GMT
Single COVID-19 case in Tiruvallur; State TPR zero
CHENNAI: After reporting nil cases of COVID-19 for the first time since the pandemic on Monday, 1 new case was reported in Tiruvallur on Tuesday. TN’s total number of cases reached 36,10,594. The test positivity rate (TPR) was zero after 1,47 people were tested in the past 24 hours. TN’s active COVID count stood at 13 with the highest number of 3 active cases reported in Chennai. Total recoveries reached 35,72,501. No more COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

DTNEXT Bureau

