Singapore flight delayed for four hours at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The flight to Singapore got delayed for four hours at Chennai airport on Friday. The air passengers who lost their cool started to argue with the airline staff.

The Air India Express flight to Singapore was scheduled to depart from Chennai at 2 pm with 172 passengers.

All the passengers who arrived at the airport at around 11 am completed the security checks and were waiting to board the flight.

Then the passengers were announced that the flight would be delayed for a while and they were made to wait in the waiting hall.

However, since there were no updates till 3 pm the passengers became angry and started to argue with the airline staff.

Later the airport officials visited the spot and held peace talks with the passengers and arranged snacks for them then after 5 pm all of them boarded the flight and it departed for Singapore at 6 pm.

Airport sources said the flight which was supposed to arrive from Singapore did not reach on time and that was the reason for the delayed take off.