Sing, dance and meet fellow Swifties at this Taylor Swift sing-along event in Chennai on May 31

"Swiftie Rampage - A Sing Along tribute to the The Tortured Poet" will also feature a live performance from an independent singer and Swiftie.

31 May 2024
The poster for "Swiftie Rampage - A Sing Along tribute to the The Tortured Poet". (Instagram)

Attention, all Swifties in the city! A first-of-its-kind sing-along to the wildly popular singer-songwriter's compositions is going to be held today at Medai in Alwarpet at 7 pm.

The organisers promise that the "Swiftie Rampage - A Sing Along tribute to the The Tortured Poet", a celebratory tribute to Taylor Swift, will bring together fans of all ages under one roof for a "night of singing, screaming, dancing, and pure Swiftie joy."

The event will also feature a live performance from an independent singer and Swiftie.

Attendees will also receive handmade friendship bracelets and other party favours, the organisers have said.

