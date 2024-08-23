SIM toolbox scam: Call centre owner, manager booked in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Thousand Lights police have booked two men, the owner, and manager, of a private call centre for allegedly cheating a telecom company by using SIM toolbox devices.

These devices are used to pass off international calls as local calls and they make it easier to avoid paying the higher international prices that local network carriers impose.

The probe revealed that the company, which has hundreds of employees, was engaged by banks to call customers for loan-related transactions for the last five years. The company was found to be using personal SIM cards for commercial purposes.

According to police sources, the issue came to light when the telecom company whose sim cards were being used, incurred huge losses.

After the losses, the telecom company grew suspicious and informed the Indian Telecommunication Department. Based on an alert from the Central agencies, the city police conducted an inspection on Wednesday.

After the search, the Thousand Lights police recovered 83 SIM toolboxes, one monitor, and one CPU. The owner Kanniraj and manager Umapathi were booked under six sections of the BNS, the police said. Both the accused are absconding, the police said.