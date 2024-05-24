Sid Sriram to perform live concert on June 22 at YMCA Ground in Chennai

CHENNAI: Get ready to experience the sensational Sid Sriram live in concert on June 22 at YMCA Ground, starting at 6 pm.

Renowned for his captivating performances, Sid recently wowed audiences at the prestigious Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 and delivered a memorable performance at the NPR Tiny Desk Concert.

Mentored by the legendary AR Rahman, Sid's musical journey is a testament to his exceptional talent and dedication to his craft.

With a repertoire that spans multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi, and English, Sid's music transcends borders and resonates with audiences worldwide.

The upcoming live event guarantees to be an unforgettable experience as Sid Sriram graces the stage in his hometown after a long time.

The Sid Sriram Live in Concert promises an evening of pure musical bliss, featuring a curated selection of his greatest Tamil and Telugu hits along with fan favourites.