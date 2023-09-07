Shun talk about non-existing issues: OPS

CHENNAI: Former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday said the ruling DMK is attempting to deceive people under the guise of the Sanatana Dharma and deflect people’s dissatisfaction over the government.

The DMK came to power after campaigning extensively and ensuring the people of the state of a “new dawn.” In contrast, they led the people in the path of frustration, said Panneerselvam in a social media post.Pointing out to Minister Udhayanidhi’s remark on Sanatana Dharma, Panneerselvam said the Minister spoke on about a non-existing entity - Sanatana Dharma - to divert people’s attention from real issues.

When a government is being functional as per the Constitution of India and delivering people welfare schemes and meeting their demands, it is unwanted to talk about Sanatana Dharma and strongly condemnable, he added.