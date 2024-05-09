Showers bring down summer heat, only 2 out of 30 weather stations in Tamil Nadu record over 40°C

CHENNAI: After spending most part of the last few weeks wilting in the searing heatwave, most parts of Tamil Nadu recorded lesser maximum temperature on Thursday thanks to the widespread summer showers that cooled the State.



According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, only 2 of the 30 weather stations in the State recorded maximum temperature over 40°C. To put this in perspective, 12 stations had crossed that mark only three days ago.

In fact, eight of the stations, including both Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam in Chennai, even reported a lesser-than-normal temperature during the day.

This was a much-needed relief for the State that has been reeling under higher-than-normal temperature for the last few weeks, even before the hottest period, the Tamil month Kathiri, began. The heat took an all-round toll – reducing drinking water storage, wilting standing crops, and even claiming two lives, including one in Chennai.

However, Karur Paramathi, the station that has been recording the highest maximum, continued to report high temperature with 41.5°C, up by 5.2°C when compared to normal. Erode, which recorded 41.4 degrees Celsius, was the only other station that crossed the 40-mark.

Coonoor in the Nilgiris district reported the lowest maximum temperature of 22.5°C, lower than the normal by 1.8°C, while Ooty in the same district came second with 24°C, which, however, was above normal by 1.6°C.