Shankarlal Sundarbai Shasun Jain College holds int’l conference

CHENNAI: Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and School of Commerce of Shri Shankarlal Sundarbai Shasun Jain College for Women, in collaboration with BS Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology, jointly organised an international conference on Economic Growth & Sustainable Development on December 21 in the college premises.

N Raja Hussain, registrar, BSACIST, Prof V Hemanth Kumar, Head – Academics School of Commerce & Management, Presidency University in Bengaluru, Prof KR Sowmiya, Kabridahar University in Ethiopia, Associate Prof Razana Juhaida Johari, Universiti Teknologi Mara Shah Alam in Malaysia, were guests of honour.

The conference brought together academics and industrial experts in the field of management, accounting, banking, economics, and business research.

The conference began with a speech by S Padmavati, principal of the college.

Important juncture of the conference was a knowledge-sharing session on the topic ‘Innovate, Transform, Sustain — The Trio Success Mantra’.

Around 32 participants from 15 different colleges contributed to the conference, through virtual and physical modes.