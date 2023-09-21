Sexual assault: PMK seeks SIT probe

CHENNAI: Pointing out to the incident of sexual assault on a government school girl in Tiruvallur, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the state to hand over the case to a special investigation team (SIT) and create awareness among teachers on how to handle the victims.

In a statement, Anbumani said that a Class 6 girl was sexually assaulted by boys studying in higher classes of the same school. “Teachers, instead of lending support to the girl, remained indifferent and insulted her by saying she is mentally unstable.

On August 2, the girl complained about the assault to her class teacher. But, the teacher did not take action. Emboldened by inaction, they again assaulted her. Despite reporting to the headmaster, she did not get justice,” the statement said.

He added that the headmaster told the girl’s father that the girl is mentally ill and to treat her. But, doctors confirmed the assault. “As the girl gave her statement, a case should be filed and action should have been taken. The accused students are shifted to another boarding school. The actions of the class teacher and headmaster are more shocking. Case should be filed against them,” he said.

Anbumani urged the government to ensure justice to the affected girl and transfer the case to SIT. “Awareness should be provided to the teachers on handling such sexual assault victims,” he demanded.