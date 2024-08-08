Several speed breakers, manholes in Chennai are dangerous: Arappor Iyakkam report

CHENNAI: A citizen audit conducted by Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-graft organisation, has revealed that hundreds of manholes and speed breakers across the city pose risks to commuters.

201 speed breakers surveyed were found to violate specifications laid down by the Indian Road Congress (IRC).

The audit report said, "Of the total audited speed breakers, 156 speed breakers have a height exceeding the prescribed height of 10 cm. As many as 80 speed breakers have a width less than the prescribed length of 12 feet."

It also pointed out that 32 of the audited speed breakers did not have any black and white paint on them and that 64 speed breakers had paint that was only moderately visible while 8 speed breakers had alternate black and white paint on them.

Stating that there has been no proper planning and execution of speed breakers in the city, the audit report highlighted that 190 speed breakers did not have any sign boards to alert motorists.

Similarly, 205 manholes were audited and found to be either above or below the ground level, making it highly dangerous for those travelling by two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

"Generally, the laying of new roads should solve the problems of citizens in the area. However, this audit finds that in many places, the new road brings along with it a serious problem of turning manholes into potholes as the height of the road is increased," the report elaborated.

Additionally, volunteers identified 61 dangerous silt pits across the city. "There are many places where storm water drains themselves are on the road and hence the silt pits are also almost in the middle of the road and therefore dangerous to everyone commuting on the road. The quality of the craters used are questionable, as they are seen broken in many places," the report revealed.

Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of Arappor Iyakkam, said that the audit study only provides a sample and that local bodies should immediately take efforts to correct all the spots mentioned in the study. "They should also identify such spots in their jurisdiction and correct them immediately. We have sent the report to the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, Chennai Corporation Commissioner and other concerned authorities seeking immediate action," he added.

The report recommended the civic body to ensure monitoring when any new speed breaker was laid to ensure that they are laid as IRC specifications. "The local bodies must take complete responsibility for the manhole rather than passing the buck to the metro water department. The corporation should ensure that the height of the road is not raised in the first place. Secondly, bill payments to the road contractor should not be made unless the drains are at the same levels as that of the road," the audit report suggested.