Seven held for waylaying cashier of private firm

CHENNAI: Seven persons were arrested by City Police for allegedly waylaying the cashier of a private company and robbing Rs 15 lakh from him in Velachery five days ago.

The victim, V Somasundaram (55) of Velachery works as a cashier in a private firm. On August 18, around 11 40 am, Somasundaram was carrying company cash of around Rs 15 lakh and was travelling in his two wheeler when the incident happened.

When Somasundaram was riding along Maduvankarai mosque colony, Guindy, three persons intercepted his bike and attacked the cashier and fled with the cash bag he was carrying.

Based on his complaint, Guindy police registered a case and a special team was formed to arrest those involved. On investigations, Police arrested S Muhammad Rasiq (28) of Neelankarai on August 20.

Using the inputs provided by Muhammad, a police team on Tuesday arrested the absconding accused, D Manikadan (33), R Senthil Kumar (42), J Dilip Anand (31), N Damodharan (35) - all from Neelankarai and surrounding areas and M Siddique Ali (44), M Syed Ali (48) - from Tirunelveli district.

Police investigations revealed that the accused knew of the cash movement from the company and plotted to rob the cashier. Cash worth Rs 8.78 lakh and a car and two wheeler used in the robbery was seized from the accused.

All accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.