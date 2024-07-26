Setting sail: Makers Tribe hosts yacht networking for entrepreneurs

CHENNAI: When organising unique networking events, Makers Tribe always comes up with innovative ideas. Recently, they hosted an entrepreneurship networking event called Yacht 409 combined with a yacht sailing experience at the Royal Madras Yacht Club (RMYC) with more than 20 entrepreneurs and startup founders.



"What comes to mind when we mention an entrepreneur networking event? Conference rooms, formal attire, presentations, etc., right? However, we wanted to break the typical startup gathering mould and make networking events more fun, productive, and impactful. That’s how the idea of hosting a networking event on a yacht developed. We received basic training in yacht sailing from a coach. Then, we sailed into the Bay of Bengal, navigating the waters and working together to move forward and prevent capsizing. This experience fostered strong bonds and built trust among us. In the second half, we returned to shore and continued with our networking event," says Jaya Shakthi Kannan from Makers Tribe.

With over 21,000 hours in the air and a deep passion for sailing, Captain Vivek Shanbhag, who leads the RMYC, also joined the event. "He reminded us of our ancestors Rararaja Chola and Rajendra Chola, who sailed beyond Laos, and Cambodia, and reached China. Captain shared this quote: 'You can't control the wind, but you can adjust your sails,' emphasising its relevance to the startup journey," he adds.



Jaya Shakthi Kannan observes that they tend to form strong bonds with fellow participants whenever they engage in adrenaline-pumping activities, creating a lasting sense of trust. “Sailing is akin to running a startup; you can expect challenges like wind gusts and the risk of capsising, which mirror the obstacles in a startup. By managing these challenges and striving toward your goal, you can apply many lessons from sailing to your business and life.”