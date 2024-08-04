Set up more ticket vending machines, counters in Airport Metro Rail station, Passengers tell CMRL

CHENNAI: With the Airport Metro station witnessing high footfall on most days, passengers have urged the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) for better regulation of the ticket vending machines, ticket counters and automated fare collection (AFC) systems at the stations.

To avoid traffic and cut down on paying huge fares to cabs, most passengers resort to taking Metro rides to reach the international airport.

However, passengers speaking to DT Next claim that with the growing footfall at the station, mostly due to the presence of the Airport, the station needs special attention and improved maintenance. “After I deboarded the flight, I had to stand in a long queue to procure a ticket to Tirumangalam Metro station. Though I’m aware that there are other means to purchase the ticket, the CMRL should ensure that passengers can easily avail paper tickets,” said a passenger.

The passenger added that not all customers were aware of the alternate ways to procure tickets. “To reduce crowd lining-up and for better passenger management, the CMRL should advocate an alternate ticket procuring means to customers who are new to the city, and Metro stations, in particular. And, also enhance counters and vending machines at the station.”

All ready to address the high footfall, the Airport Metro station has set up 3-4 ticket counters, but passengers claim that these were insufficient due to the large crowd. Besides this, they complained about the long queues at the automated fare collection.

“Airport Metro station and other stations with high footfall should be better regulated than the rest of the stations. The demands of the public should be addressed,” another passenger added.