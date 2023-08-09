Sessions court sends Rajinikanth film producer to jail

CHENNAI: A sessions court in Chennai upheld the verdict of Metropolitan Magistrate Fast Track Court-I and sentenced 'Super Star' Rajinikanth Starrer film Kochadaiyaan's producer to six months imprisonment.

Mediaone Global Entertainment is one of the producers of the film Kochadaiyaan, moved a Sessions court in Chennai, challenging Metropolitan Magistrate, Fast Track Court-I judgment.

According to the appellants, the judgment of the trial court is contrary to the law and the evidence on record, it is totally perverse and proceeds on an erroneous basis and therefore it is liable to be set aside.

"The learned magistrate erred in not appreciating that there was no legally enforceable debt or liability for the cheque which was the subject matter of the complaint," contended the appellant.

The case was heard by VI additional sessions Judge S. Tasneem. After the appellant submission, the judge observed that there is absolutely no infirmity or illegality in the findings of the trial court which would result in a miscarriage of justice.

Further, the trial court has not overlooked or ignored material parts of the evidence available on record. As such, the appellant/accused has not made out valid reasons in the grounds of appeal to interfere with the findings of the trial court and held that the appellant/accused is not entitled to the relief of appeal as prayed for and dismissed the petition.

The judge found the appellant guilty under section 357 of Cr. P.C and r/w 138 of NI Act, therefore the judge ordered the appellant to pay Rs.7,70,00,000 within 8 weeks and sentenced the appellant to six months of simple imprisonment. The accused shall pay chequr amont 5 crore with interest at 9 percent per annum totallying to a tune of Rs 7.70 crore.

According to the complainant, Ad Bureau Advertising Pvt. Ltd that the appellant company borrowed a sum of Rs.10,00,00,000 for the post-production of the film Kochadaiyaan and promised a high return. The complainant moved the Metropolitan court as the cheque issued by Mediaone Global Entertainment was bounced in December 2014 and sought relief.

In December 2021, The Metropolitan court found the appellant guilty under Section 138 of N.I. Act. Aggrieved by this judgment Mediaone Global Entertainment moved the sessions court.