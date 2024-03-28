Sessions court seeks ED's counter to Senthilbalaji's application

Chennai: A sessions court in Chennai directed the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to file a counter to the fresh application preferred by jailed former minister V Senthilbalaji seeking to advance further submissions in his discharge petition.

The third additional judge DV Anand heard the fresh application of Senthilbalaji as the nonattendance of principal judge S Alli to the court. After perusing the application the third additional judge directed the ED to file a counter to the application and posted the matter to April 4 for further submission.

Later, Senthilbalaji was produced before the judge through video conference from Puzhal Central Prison. Recording the appearance, the judge extended the judicial custody of Senthilbalaji until April 4.

The former minister stated in his application that he hadn't received the bank documents in compliance with the Court's order. After receiving the particulars from the bank he should be allowed to advance his arguments, said the application. If his application is not allowed it would cause irreparable loss to him, said the former minister.

Senthilbalaji filed a petition in the sessions court seeking to discharge him from the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case connected to the job racket allegation.

Senthilbalaji was arrested under PMLA, by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on June 14 at his residence in Chennai.

The investigating agency registered the PMLA case against Senthilbalaji over an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the then AIADMK regime.

On the same day, the principal sessions judge, subjugated Senthilbalaji under judicial custody.

It may be noted that the Madras High Court dismissed Senthilbalaji's bail plea earlier on two occasions and directed the lower court to complete the trial in the PMLA case within three months.