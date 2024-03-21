Sessions court extends Senthilbalaji's judicial custody for a day

CHENNAI: Asessions courtin Chennai extended the judicial custody of jailed former minister V Senthibalaji in the prevention of money laundering (PMLA) case in connection with the job racket.

Senthilbalaji was produced before the principal sessions judge S Alli, through video conference from Puzhal Central prison.

Recording the appearance, the judge extended the judicial custody till March 22.

Senthilbalaji was arrested under PMLA, by the ED on June 14 at his residence in Chennai. The investigating agency registered the PMLA case against Senthilbalaji over an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the then AIADMK regime.

On the same day, the principal sessions judge subjugated Senthilbalaji under judicial custody.

Subsequently, he underwent major surgery for the complaint of coronary artery blockage and later he was shifted to Puzhal prison.

Later Senthilbalaji was produced before the sessions court in Chennai on August 12 and the ED submitted a charge sheet of about 200 pages and 3000 pages of documents related to the investigation in a sealed cover.

It may be noted that the Madras High Court has dismissed Senthilbalaji's bail plea earlier on two occasions and directed the lower court to complete the trial in the PMLA case within three months.