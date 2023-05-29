Serial groper arrested, breaks arm while escaping in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai Police on Sunday arrested a 36-year-old man, an orchestra singer, who allegedly groped several woman and girls walking on the streets in and around Anna Nagar, Mogappair areas.

The arrested person has been identified as Saravanan, a resident of Mogappair. Recently, a 17-year-old girl who was walking back home in Mogappair area was groped by a man, who sped on his two-wheeler even as the girl shouted for help.

While investigating the complaint, police found that there were similar complaints received in other police stations nearby too, after which police started perusing CCTV footages in the scenes of crime. Police investigations revealed that he rented a bike from Arumbakkam and used it to move around the city, groping women.

Based on information gathered, a police team landed at his residence and when they tried to arrest him, Saravanan took to his heels and fell into a pit, fracturing his arm, according to a police officer.

Police booked him under several sections including the Pocso (Protection of children from sexual offences) Act. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.